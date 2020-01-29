ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 29, 2020

In Oakland and Macomb counties, MSP will conduct a joint traffic initiative with Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff’s offices along M-59 and M-53 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. until midnight.

Last year, Help Me Hank exposed massive elevator problems inside the building, and now tenants are calling Local 4 about other conditions. From the outside, the Penobscot Building is a stately skyscraper. It’s been an iconic fixture in the Detroit skyline since 1928 and was the tallest building in Michigan before the Renaissance Center took over in the late 1970s. See the images from inside and read more here.

“You want this school to be diverse, it’s funny to me, and funny to black kids 'cause how are is the school going to be diverse if students call us the n-word?” he said. Watch the Saline high school football player’s powerful statement to the school board here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her second State of the State address tonight. Watch it live here.