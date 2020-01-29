ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 29, 2020
State police cracking down on aggressive drivers on Lodge, M-59 today
In Oakland and Macomb counties, MSP will conduct a joint traffic initiative with Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff’s offices along M-59 and M-53 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. until midnight.
Penobscot Building problems
Last year, Help Me Hank exposed massive elevator problems inside the building, and now tenants are calling Local 4 about other conditions. From the outside, the Penobscot Building is a stately skyscraper. It’s been an iconic fixture in the Detroit skyline since 1928 and was the tallest building in Michigan before the Renaissance Center took over in the late 1970s. See the images from inside and read more here.
Football player gives powerful anti-racism statement
“You want this school to be diverse, it’s funny to me, and funny to black kids 'cause how are is the school going to be diverse if students call us the n-word?” he said. Watch the Saline high school football player’s powerful statement to the school board here.
State of the State address tonight
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her second State of the State address tonight. Watch it live here.
More Local News Headlines
- Westland police search for missing 14-year-old girl who has been active on social media
- Prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to take Warren De La Salle football hazing case to court
- Man faces charges after Garden City bank robbed at gunpoint
- 2 men called 911 after escaping home of Michigan man accused of brutal murder, mutilation
- Lawsuit claims Detroit, Ann Arbor hotels ignored signs of human trafficking
National and International Headlines
- Trump looks to sign trade deal, show wins during impeachment
- Midwestern states consider banning bias based on hairstyles
- Americans pass health test after being evacuated from China
- Pentagon: 50 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike
Sports Headlines
- Detroit Tigers should try to trade Matt Boyd, prospect to Reds for Nick Senzel, Aristides Aquino
- Red Wings trade bait -- who gets moved before deadline?
