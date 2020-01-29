Detroit police looking for 17-year-old girl who left home and hasn’t returned

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday at 9 p.m.

Shrome Goodman left her home in the 5000 block of Cooper and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Police said she has a history of running away.

Goodman is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has a medium complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white Addidas jogging suit and grey Ugg boots.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.