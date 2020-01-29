Man charged after Letgo app robberies in Livonia, Westland

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection with robberies during meetups through the app Letgo.

William Stinson, 19, was charged with unarmed robbery, felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and larceny from person.

On Dec. 23, 2019, a woman listed a phone on sale on the app Letgo and agreed to meet the potential buyer in a Target parking lot at Plymouth and Middlebelt roads in Livonia.

Police said she approached the vehicle being driven by the buyer and there were two other males in the car. She told police she was showing the buyer the phone when he grabbed it from her hand.

Police said she put her hand into the car trying to grab the phone when the car sped away, dragging her for several feet before she was run over by the car as she fell to the ground. She suffered injuries to her left hand and left leg, but was treated and released at the scene.

Livonia police said similar crimes were reported to Inkster police on Dec. 22, 2019 and by Westland police Jan. 3, 2020 by other users of the app.

Police said they were able to identify Stinson as a person of interest in the Livonia and Westland cases. Livonia police obtained a warrant for Stinson Jan. 10. He was already in custody at the Wayne County Jail for unrelated charges.

Stinson is scheduled to appear in the 3rd Circuit Court for an arraignment Jan. 30.