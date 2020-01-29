Michigan Gov. Whitmer to deliver 2nd State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her second State of the State address on Wednesday night.

The big issue expected tonight will be regarding infrastructure and roads. Last year’s roads fix suggestion, which consisted of hiking gas taxes by 45 cents, was dead on arrival the day she announced that was her plan.

Whitmer is going to go at it again, this time proposing having the state bond for money to fix roads. Bonding isn’t the only option -- Metro Detroit legislators have been griping the formula used to determine where roads funding goes.

