Officials: St. Clair Shores man killed in house fire, likely result of discarded cigarette

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A St. Clair Shores man was killed in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say they received a call for a fire at a house on Princeton near 11 Mile Road just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews arrived at the scene and began to search for the homeowner. That’s when they discovered a deceased man in the house.

Officials say the man was in his 60s and is believed to be the homeowner. He has not yet been identified.

Preliminary investigation appears to show the fire was accidental and likely the result of discarded smoking materials, fire officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.