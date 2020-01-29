PHOTOS: Michigan’s If Walls Could Talk brings winter tour to Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – If Walls Could Talk performed in Ferndale on Saturday as part of a winter tour that’s taking the band around Michigan and out of the state, as well.

The Metro Detroit group has been performing plenty since the release of their album “Because It’s Love” last summer.

The Timbre of Cedar, Signature Mistakes and The Skinny Limbs joined them at The Loving Touch for a show that was high-energy and full of plenty of audience participation.

If Walls Could Talk performs again Feb. 1 at the Ten Year Fanfare at the Crofoot in Pontiac, where they’ll play tracks by The Script.

Check out photos from the Ferndale show below: