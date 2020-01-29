Police say man stole power tools on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man who stole power tools on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The man broke into the property around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 12800 block of Kercheval Street, according to authorities.

He stole power tools, leaf blowers and batteries out of trucks, police said.

The man has gone to the property multiple times and gotten away with items, officials said.

He was wearing a navy and orange baseball cap, a white collared shirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.