Study: Black and white are most popular car colors in Detroit area

DETROIT – It’s back to basics when it comes to car colors.

According to a study by iSeeCars.com, black and white are the two most popular car colors in the Detroit area. That aligns with the national trend. The study found gray scale colors such as white, black, gray and silver account for more than 70 percent of vehicles on the road in America.

The study examined 9.4 million cars on the road to determine the poplar car colors nationally, by state and by metro area.

Here are the Detroit area color ranks: