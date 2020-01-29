Thieves steal 2 vehicles after using pickup to smash through fence of Detroit tow yard

DETROIT – Thieves used a pickup truck to smash their way into a Detroit tow yard and fled with two stolen vehicles, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 11700 block of Freud Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Officials said the thieves used a red Ford F-150 pickup truck to smash through the fence of the tow yard.

A red Chevy Suburban and a burgundy 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix were stolen, police said. Both vehicles were later recovered, officials said.

Authorities said they are searching for three white men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.