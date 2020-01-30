30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local
Aubree, 1, and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip
Aubree, 1, and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip

1-year-old girl, mother from Monroe County missing

Aubree, 1, and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip, were last seen Sunday leaving their home in Newport. Hayslip told her family she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would return the next morning. Hayslip brought her child with her and both were seen getting into a gray vehicle that Hayslip said was an Uber. The mother and her child never returned home.

Michigan to borrow $3.5B for roads

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges over a five-year period. This is after state Republicans rejected her gas tax proposal.

Trump visits Warren today

President Trump is set to be in Warren today to speak at Dana Incorporated’s manufacturing plant at Van Dyke and Martin Road.

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: