ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 30, 2020

1-year-old girl, mother from Monroe County missing
Aubree, 1, and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip, were last seen Sunday leaving their home in Newport. Hayslip told her family she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would return the next morning. Hayslip brought her child with her and both were seen getting into a gray vehicle that Hayslip said was an Uber. The mother and her child never returned home.
Michigan to borrow $3.5B for roads
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges over a five-year period. This is after state Republicans rejected her gas tax proposal.
Trump visits Warren today
President Trump is set to be in Warren today to speak at Dana Incorporated’s manufacturing plant at Van Dyke and Martin Road.
- Riverview police: Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger
- Man killed when house firebombed at Mayfield, Chalmers in Detroit
- Parents charged with child abuse after Detroit police find children living in deplorable conditions in camper
- Northville teacher accused of sexual acts with girl in classroom, on airplane, 30 times at secret apartment
- Los Angeles high-rise that caught fire lacked sprinklers
- Trump’s defense shifts to not ‘impeachable’ even if true
