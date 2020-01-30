ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 30, 2020

Aubree, 1, and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip, were last seen Sunday leaving their home in Newport. Hayslip told her family she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would return the next morning. Hayslip brought her child with her and both were seen getting into a gray vehicle that Hayslip said was an Uber. The mother and her child never returned home.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges over a five-year period. This is after state Republicans rejected her gas tax proposal.

President Trump is set to be in Warren today to speak at Dana Incorporated’s manufacturing plant at Van Dyke and Martin Road.