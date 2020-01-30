Coast Guard finds woman’s body in Detroit River after her dog seen running along riverwalk

DETROIT – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard found a woman’s body in the Detroit River after her dog was seen running up and down the riverwalk, officials said.

Authorities believe the woman went into the water between 5:22 a.m. and 7:12 a.m. Thursday.

Her clothes and description match a person seen on the Coast Guard’s security camera, according to officials.

The woman’s dog was found running along the riverwalk near the Coast Guard station, authorities said.

Officials have not yet identified the woman. They aren’t sure how she entered the river.

Detroit police are handling the investigation.