Lockdown lifted at Holly Academy after report of gunshots near school, MSP says
Michigan State Police say gunshots from hunters in area sparked lockdown
HOLLY, Mich. – The lockdown at Holly Academy has been lifted after a report of gunshots near the school, state police said.
The school was only locked down for a brief time while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the report. It was lifted just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities believe the shots were from hunters in the area.
Students have already been sent home, police said.
