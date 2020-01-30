30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

Lockdown lifted at Holly Academy after report of gunshots near school, MSP says

Michigan State Police say gunshots from hunters in area sparked lockdown

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Holly, Holly Academy, Oakland County, Local, Gunshots, Lockdown
photo

HOLLY, Mich. – The lockdown at Holly Academy has been lifted after a report of gunshots near the school, state police said.

The school was only locked down for a brief time while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the report. It was lifted just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities believe the shots were from hunters in the area.

Students have already been sent home, police said.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: