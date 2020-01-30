28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

Man killed when house firebombed at Mayfield, Chalmers in Detroit

Cause of fire unknown

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Mayfield Street, Chalmers Street, Detroit, Fire, House Fire, Local, Local 10 Investigates

DETROIT – One person has died after a house was firebombed overnight on Detroit’s east side.

Video shows firefighters dousing the house at Mayfield and Chalmers streets. Police said at about 2:47 a.m. someone threw an object into the home, setting on fire. Four people were able to escape the home, but a 41-year-old man did not make it out and was found dead inside.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: