Man killed when house firebombed at Mayfield, Chalmers in Detroit

DETROIT – One person has died after a house was firebombed overnight on Detroit’s east side.

Video shows firefighters dousing the house at Mayfield and Chalmers streets. Police said at about 2:47 a.m. someone threw an object into the home, setting on fire. Four people were able to escape the home, but a 41-year-old man did not make it out and was found dead inside.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.