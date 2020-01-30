One-year-old girl and mother from Monroe county missing

NEWPORT, Mich. – Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing 1-year-old girl and her mother in Monroe county.

One-year-old Aubree and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip were last seen Sunday leaving their home in Newport.

Hayslip told her family she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would return the next morning.

Hayslip brought her child with her and both were seen getting into a gray vehicle that Hayslip said was an Uber.

Hayslip and her child never returned home.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.