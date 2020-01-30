Troy math teacher uses old school techniques to put learning in the hands of the students

TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit teacher is shaking up the learning process by taking her students old school.

In her classroom students go back to the days before fancy gadgets and artificial intelligence. Jen Smith’s advanced algebra class in Troy isn’t just about math.

Her student, Anshul, said most of his learning is done online and micro-singularly focused on the device and himself, but Smith’s math class is different.

Smith and her husband installed panels over the summer to take learning away from software and back into the hands of students at Boulan Park Middle School.

Watch the video above for the full report.