ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 31, 2020

Vaping devices: Here’s what parents should know
In an interview last night, the teen who underwent a double lung transplant due to vaping shared his story. It’s a chilling description of the dangers of vaping. Now, we’re taking a closer look at vaping devices as they’ve become so common in schools. A school resource officer gave us a look at what he’s been seeing in schools and what parents need to know.
What’s the deal with these persistent clouds?
Only our Paul Gross could explain why it’s so darn cloudy. It’s due to something called “temperature inversion.” He explains it all right here.
- Multiple people shot at home in River Rouge; 2 killed, another injured
- 911 emergency lines restored after statewide outage
- Prosecutor says Northville teacher accused of sexually assaulting girl could face federal charges
- Could F-35s be flying into Selfridge in Macomb County? President Trump is considering it
- Aretha Franklin’s niece steps down as personal representative of late singer’s estate
- LA fire revives push for sprinklers in older high-rises
- Top commander sees increased Iran threat in Afghanistan
- Note-passing and power: Moderates team up at Trump trial
