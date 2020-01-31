ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 31, 2020

In an interview last night, the teen who underwent a double lung transplant due to vaping shared his story. It’s a chilling description of the dangers of vaping. Now, we’re taking a closer look at vaping devices as they’ve become so common in schools. A school resource officer gave us a look at what he’s been seeing in schools and what parents need to know.

Only our Paul Gross could explain why it’s so darn cloudy. It’s due to something called “temperature inversion.” He explains it all right here.