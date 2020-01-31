30ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A USB-style vaping device
Vaping devices: Here’s what parents should know

In an interview last night, the teen who underwent a double lung transplant due to vaping shared his story. It’s a chilling description of the dangers of vaping. Now, we’re taking a closer look at vaping devices as they’ve become so common in schools. A school resource officer gave us a look at what he’s been seeing in schools and what parents need to know.

What’s the deal with these persistent clouds?

Only our Paul Gross could explain why it’s so darn cloudy. It’s due to something called “temperature inversion.” He explains it all right here.

