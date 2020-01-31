32ºF

Local News

Ohio suspect arrested in Royal Oak for rape, armed robbery

Man accused of sexually assaulting former girlfriend in Ohio

Tags: Crime, Detroit, Wayne County, Ohio, Sexual Assault
Courtroom gavel
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – On Friday a man wanted for felony warrants involving rape, carrying a concealed weapon and strong-arm robbery was arrested at the 44th District Court.

The felony warrants were confirmed from Canton, Ohio with $1,500,000 bond. The 23-year-old Detroit resident appeared at court for a traffic ticket and court security discovered the out of state warrants for his arrest.

The suspect has a former girlfriend in Canton, Ohio who he is accused of sexually assaulting after breaking into her home. Ohio police were notified, and the suspect was transported to Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

