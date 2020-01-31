Police looking for source of non-credible threats against Dearborn Heights schools

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are looking for the source of threats made against two Dearborn Heights schools Thursday.

According to police, threats against Crestwood High School and Riverside Middle School were found to be non-credible. Police said they are checking the schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

Investigators are working with the Crestwood School District to make sure all students are safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Investigations Bureau at 313-277-7468.