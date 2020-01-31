Police: Man steals energy drinks from 7-Eleven in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who they believe stole two energy drinks from a 7-Eleven in Dearborn Heights.

Police said he entered the 7-Eleven located on Cherry Hill Road and purchased a pack of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

As he was leaving, he walked back to the cooler and took a Monster and Red Bull energy drink, and put them in his coat, according to police.

He was confronted by the store manager, refused to pay and left the store.

Police describe him as a heavy set black male with a red hat, black coat, blue jeans and sunglasses.

To provide information, call police at 313-277-7487.