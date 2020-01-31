Police search for missing 84-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 84-year-old Detroit woman who was last heard from Jan. 30 at about 5:13 p.m.

Mary Bullock’s grandson went to her house at about 7:30 p.m. that same day and noticed she was gone, police said.

Family has not heard from her since, police said. Her home is located on the 1200 block of Canton Street.

No other description was given. Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has information on Mary’s whereabouts, call Detroit police’s 7th Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-5740.