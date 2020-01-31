Pontiac man arrested for dispute that left victim with face, head trauma

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 30-year-old Pontiac man was arrested Thursday for two assaults that left a 23-year-old woman and 40-year-old man injured.

On Thursday night officers responded to the 100 block of W. Kennett Road in Pontiac after a fight between two people was reported. After arriving officers noticed a man bleeding from the face. He told police he was helping his friend move out of her home.

While helping the woman move, the attacker picked up a ceramic bowl and threw it at the victim, striking him in the face. The attacker then went into the home and closed the door behind him.

The victim then called 911 for help. Deputies gathered information from the victim and were told that earlier in the day, the attacker had bitten his girlfriend (person being moved out of the house) on the shoulder and struck her on the head several times.

The woman refused medical attention. Statements were taken from the girlfriend about the assault and added to the complaint.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.