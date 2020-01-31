Specs Howard School of Media Arts offers hands-on experience to students

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Specs Howard School of Media Arts offers a more hands-on experience to students.

The school began in 1970 with its flagship program in radio, but over the course of the next 49 years, it changed to stay current with the times.

Specs Howard offers three programs: broadcast media arts, digital media arts and graphic design.

“We are a very hands-on school, and we are right there by the students’ side a lot of times, able to give them instant feedback,” BMA and DMA instructor Steve Strasz said.

The entire faculty has experience physically working in the industry and can provide experience to students.

Learn more in the video above.