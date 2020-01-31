State orders unregistered limo service in Clinton Township to cease operations

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An unregistered limo service in Clinton Township must cease operations.

According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, De-Nexus Transportation Services II LLC is operating the company without registering with the state. A cease and desist order was issued Monday.

Michigan’s Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act requires limo services to register with LARA.

According to officials, the company continues to advertise and run the business without registering.

Law enforcement agencies were contacted about the issue, LARA said.