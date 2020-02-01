ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 1, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Police investigating deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side Friday evening. Sources tell Local 4 a woman was killed in the area of Braile Street and west Chicago Street.
‘This is career ending’: Video from police car shows Rep. Rebekah Warren after drunken driving arrest
Video from the inside of a police car shows democratic Michigan state representative Rebekah Warren of Ann Arbor extremely worried about her career after a drunken driving arrest last month.
Comcast worker shot in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side
A Comcast worker was shot while standing on the porch of a home Friday in Detroit, police say.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with some rain and snow Saturday
It will be chilly with some rain and snow today. Highs are expected to reach the middle 30s.
More Local News Headlines
- Mo’Nique visits Detroit and talks Black History Month: ‘I celebrate my blackness 365 days a year’
- Terry Crews explains why Black History Month is so important
- Man opens door of car, shoots driver on Detroit’s west side
- Police: 2 robbers arrested after targeting Livonia woman at gunpoint in her driveway
- Metro Detroit family kicked off flight after body odor complaints sues American Airlines
National and International Headlines
- Trump State of the Union won’t be 1st delivered amid turmoil
- Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash
- Chinese communities rattled by virus, cancel new year events
Sports Headlines
- Super Bowl 54: Kickoff time, TV channel, spread, halftime show
- From the vault: 500 wallets discovered during massive cleanup after Pontiac Silverdome hosted Super Bowl in 1982
- Shaquille O’Neal on Kobe Bryant: ‘We love you, brother’
- Ex-Detroit Tigers fan favorite Curtis Granderson announces retirement
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.