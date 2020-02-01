ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 1, 2020

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side Friday evening. Sources tell Local 4 a woman was killed in the area of Braile Street and west Chicago Street.

Video from the inside of a police car shows democratic Michigan state representative Rebekah Warren of Ann Arbor extremely worried about her career after a drunken driving arrest last month.

A Comcast worker was shot while standing on the porch of a home Friday in Detroit, police say.

It will be chilly with some rain and snow today. Highs are expected to reach the middle 30s.