Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Police investigating deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side Friday evening. Sources tell Local 4 a woman was killed in the area of Braile Street and west Chicago Street.

‘This is career ending’: Video from police car shows Rep. Rebekah Warren after drunken driving arrest

Video from the inside of a police car shows democratic Michigan state representative Rebekah Warren of Ann Arbor extremely worried about her career after a drunken driving arrest last month.

Comcast worker shot in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side

A Comcast worker was shot while standing on the porch of a home Friday in Detroit, police say.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with some rain and snow Saturday

It will be chilly with some rain and snow today. Highs are expected to reach the middle 30s.

