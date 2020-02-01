32ºF

Detroit police seek shooter who injured man after altercation

Victim in stable condition

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a gunman who shot and injured a 54-year-old man Friday night following a physical altercation.

Police say the shooter and victim got in a physical altercation on Friday at around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Chene Court in Detroit.

After the fight, the shooter pulled out a weapon and shot the victim. The victim was treated at a hospital and is in stable condition. Police describe the shooter as a black man with short dreadlocks, wearing a blue jacket and armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

