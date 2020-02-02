ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 2, 2020

Super Bowl 54 (LIV) between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami, Florida. Here’s what else you need to know about the big game.

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.

The American airline is suspending flights between the United States and China starting Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday will be brighter and eventually milder after a brief shot of snow to start the day. Slippery weather returns with lower temperatures this week.