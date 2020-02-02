34ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 2, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

NFL Super Bowl 54 football game halftime performer Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pose for a picture after a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Super Bowl 54: Kickoff time, TV channel, spread, halftime show

Super Bowl 54 (LIV) between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami, Florida. Here’s what else you need to know about the big game.

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.

Delta flights to China suspended Sunday due to coronavirus concerns

The American airline is suspending flights between the United States and China starting Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Metro Detroit weather: Clouds and flakes Sunday morning, milder afternoon with sun

Sunday will be brighter and eventually milder after a brief shot of snow to start the day. Slippery weather returns with lower temperatures this week.

