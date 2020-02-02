ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 2, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Super Bowl 54: Kickoff time, TV channel, spread, halftime show
Super Bowl 54 (LIV) between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami, Florida. Here’s what else you need to know about the big game.
Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming
Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.
Delta flights to China suspended Sunday due to coronavirus concerns
The American airline is suspending flights between the United States and China starting Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Metro Detroit weather: Clouds and flakes Sunday morning, milder afternoon with sun
Sunday will be brighter and eventually milder after a brief shot of snow to start the day. Slippery weather returns with lower temperatures this week.
More Local News Headlines
- Man mistakenly released from custody apprehended in Detroit
- Online fundraiser helping needy Redford family with six kids who lost everything in house fire
- Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl
- Detroit Pistons Dance Team makes dream come true for girl battling cancer
- Mo’Nique visits Detroit and talks Black History Month: ‘I celebrate my blackness 365 days a year’
- Terry Crews explains why Black History Month is so important
National and International Headlines
- Trump State of the Union won’t be 1st delivered amid turmoil
- Lady Gaga: ‘I better hear no lip-syncing’ at halftime show
- Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Sanders campaign event in Iowa
- More Europeans flee China virus as plane heads to France
Sports Headlines
- Why do Chiefs believe they will win Super Bowl? Easy: fate
- From the vault: 500 wallets discovered during massive cleanup after Pontiac Silverdome hosted Super Bowl in 1982
- Shaquille O’Neal on Kobe Bryant: ‘We love you, brother’
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.