Detroit police seek missing 28-year-old woman on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen Jan. 25 on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, Dove Escobar was last seen by her roommate at their residence in the 8000 block of Wyoming Avenue. Her roommate said she came home and Escobar was gone.

Escobar is reported to be in good physical condition, but her roommate said Escobar has a mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Dove Escobar or knows her whereabouts are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.