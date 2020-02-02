Efforts to help immigrants in Metro Detroit being boosted by $300,000 in funding

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Efforts addressing the needs of immigrants and refugees in southeast Michigan are being boosted by $300,000 in funding.

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan says grants are going to nine local organizations that provide access to health care, housing, transportation, jobs, and legal and language services.

The funding is a collaboration involving the Community Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, the Ford Foundation and Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees.

They are the first grants provided through the Southeast Michigan Immigrant and Refugee Funder Collaborative.