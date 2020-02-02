Two Michigan snowmobile drivers arrested for drunken driving and trespassing

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. – On Sunday morning officers arrested two snowmobile drivers for trespassing and drunken driving in Ostego County.

Police say on Sunday at around 4 a.m., officers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post came across a snowmobile that had crashed causing a ski to get stuck under the railroad tracks in Bagley Township near N. Otsego Avenue.

The snowmobile drivers were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated with additional charges of railroad trespassing and failing to report a snowmobile crash.

Trespassing on railroad property is illegal. The snowmobile was removed after several hours of work by a wrecker company. An inspection of the tracks will be completed by Lake State Railway for damage.