Boil water advisory issued in Brighton Township

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich – The Livingston Community Water Authority sent out a boil water advisory Monday for Brighton Township residents.

Residents and businesses within the Country Club subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in Brighton Township are advised to boil tap water for one minute before use.

Officials said at about 6 p.m. Sunday evening a water leak was reported on the intersection of Weber Street and Military Drive.

On Monday, attempts were made to close the valves, but the valves wouldn’t shut off the water and allow the repair to be made leading to the decision to shut down the system within the subdivision.

Residents are advised they may have to boil tap water or use bottled water for the next 72 hours. Residents will be advised by the Livingston Community Water Authority when they need to stop boiling their water.

For more information, contact Mark St. Charles at 810-231-1333 extension 102.