ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Weather: Monitoring a mid-week winter storm

Here’s the latest from the Local4Casters: Snow develops Wednesday night, and continues into Thursday morning. Preliminary indications are that we could see 3-4 inches of snow -- we’ll keep a close eye on this scenario and keep you updated, as this would impact the Thursday morning commute. See the full week forecast here.

Historic mansion catches fire

A historic mansion was burning Monday morning in Pontiac. The home is on Ottawa Drive near M-59 and Orchard Lake Road. Authorities said someone just bought the home. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have learned the current owner bought the house two years ago.

GM to announce contribution to Detroit public schools literacy campaign

GM and Detroit Public Schools Community District said this donation is the largest single contribution to the campaign and “supports a crucial fundraising goal milestone for Beyond Basics."

