ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 3, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Weather: Monitoring a mid-week winter storm
Here’s the latest from the Local4Casters: Snow develops Wednesday night, and continues into Thursday morning. Preliminary indications are that we could see 3-4 inches of snow -- we’ll keep a close eye on this scenario and keep you updated, as this would impact the Thursday morning commute. See the full week forecast here.
Historic mansion catches fire
A historic mansion was burning Monday morning in Pontiac. The home is on Ottawa Drive near M-59 and Orchard Lake Road. Authorities said someone just bought the home. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have learned the current owner bought the house two years ago.
GM to announce contribution to Detroit public schools literacy campaign
GM and Detroit Public Schools Community District said this donation is the largest single contribution to the campaign and “supports a crucial fundraising goal milestone for Beyond Basics."
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit Metro Airport one of 11 airports to receive flights from China
- Toxic ooze in Madison Heights: Public meeting tonight
- Detroit People Mover to move counter clockwise
- 35-year-old man fatally shot at home on Lemay Street in Detroit
- MSU officials apologize over racially insensitive gift shop display
National and International Headlines
- Iowa in Focus: Democrats open 2020 with hope, anxiety
- Michigan governor to take national stage to rebut Trump
- Impeachment trial heads to historic end in frenetic week
- New China virus details show challenge for outbreak control
- Confusion over what data schools can provide for 2020 Census
Sports Headlines
- Chiefs explode in 4th quarter, win Super Bowl over 49ers, 31-20
- Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant Super Bowl halftime show
