Detroit police seek missing man who never showed up to family member’s home on Christmas

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing man after his family said he didn’t show up to their home on Christmas.

Robin Carpenter, 57, was last seen in the the 12700 block of Mark Twain Street on Dec. 23. Carpenter’s family was expecting him to visit his mother’s house for the holiday.

Police said he is in good physical and mental condition.

Carpenter is black with a dark complexion. He has a thin mustache and gray hair. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. Police said he may be wearing a hair cap, blue jeans and a hooded black jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone who knows Carpenter’s location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.