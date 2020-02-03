GM to announce contribution to Detroit public schools literacy campaign
DETROIT – General Motors President Mark Reuss is expected to announce Monday morning the automaker’s donation to Beyond Basics’ Be the Solution literacy campaign.
GM and Detroit Public Schools Community District said this donation is the largest single contribution to the campaign and “supports a crucial fundraising goal milestone for Beyond Basics."
- The event is at Mumford High School in Detroit and starts at 10 a.m.
