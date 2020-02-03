Gunman can’t figure out how to get through door of Detroit party store after failing to rob manager

DETROIT – A gunman couldn’t figure out how to get through the exit door of a Detroit party store after failing to rob the manager, so he shot it twice and then kicked it completely off its hinges, video shows.

The manager of the party store in the 8100 block of East Forest Avenue gathered items out of his car in the parking lot and walked into the store around 10:10 a.m. Jan. 10, according to authorities.

A silver Chevrolet Impala pulled into the parking lot and a man with a black handgun jumped out of the passenger seat, police said.

He ran into the store behind the manager and pointed a gun, but the manager shut the door to the cash register room, officials said.

A gunman inside a Detroit party store on Jan. 10, 2020. (WDIV)

The gunman pointed his weapon at a store employee and told him to leave, according to police. He then fired one shot at the window of the cash register room door, trying to get inside, authorities said.

When that didn’t work, he turned to leave, but couldn’t figure out how to open the exit door. After trying the lock on the door, he backed up, fired two shots at the door and then kicked it off its hinges, surveillance video shows.

He got back into the Impala and the driver took off north on Maxwell Street, officials said.

Police described the man as black with a heavy build and dreadlocks. He was wearing a black ski mask.

Officials don’t have a description for the driver of the Impala. The passenger side door of the Impala was dented, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.