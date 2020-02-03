Toxic ooze in Madison Heights: Public meeting tonight
Meeting scheduled at Madison Heights High School
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich – Officials will answer the public’s questions regarding the toxic ooze found on I-696 during a meeting Monday night between 6 and 8 p.m.
The meeting will take place at Madison Heights High School. Anyone from the public is welcome to come.
Officials will be answering questions about the toxic ooze found on I-696. The ooze was found leaking out of I-696 in December 2019 and turned out to be hexavalent chromium, a chemical known to cause cancer.
The owner of the building where the ooze originated from, Gary Sayers, pleaded guilty for storing hazardous waste without a permit this month.
Lawmakers and officials from the Environmental Protection Agency will be at the meeting.
More:
- Madison Heights vs. Gary Sayers: Trial over toxic green ooze adjourned again
- Toxic ooze in Metro Detroit: Soil testing results, brown ooze discovery, timeline of investigation
- Crews run chemical tests in Hazel Park near Madison Heights building at center of toxic ooze case
- Initial test results show contamination from Madison Heights Electro-Plating Services not impacting water or moving southward from site
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.