Toxic ooze in Madison Heights: Public meeting tonight

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich – Officials will answer the public’s questions regarding the toxic ooze found on I-696 during a meeting Monday night between 6 and 8 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Madison Heights High School. Anyone from the public is welcome to come.

Officials will be answering questions about the toxic ooze found on I-696. The ooze was found leaking out of I-696 in December 2019 and turned out to be hexavalent chromium, a chemical known to cause cancer.

The owner of the building where the ooze originated from, Gary Sayers, pleaded guilty for storing hazardous waste without a permit this month.

Lawmakers and officials from the Environmental Protection Agency will be at the meeting.

