UAW-GM Center for Human Resources layoffs begin next month
Layoffs of 71 employees begin March 31
DETROIT – The United Automobile Workers Union-General Motors Center for Human Resources in Detroit anticipates laying off about 71 employees beginning March 31.
The layoffs will include seven non-represented Mutually-Aligned Professionals and 64 employees represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local Union 459, according to a notice sent by UAW Executive Co-Director Dave Shoemaker and GM Executive Co-Director Carol Parr.
The notice said the layoffs are a result of the dissolution of the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources as part of the new UAW-GM contract. The center expects these layoffs to be permanent and will affect the entire facility.
Employees laid off by the action may be eligible to receive State Unemployment Compensation.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.