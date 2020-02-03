UAW-GM Center for Human Resources layoffs begin next month

DETROIT – The United Automobile Workers Union-General Motors Center for Human Resources in Detroit anticipates laying off about 71 employees beginning March 31.

The layoffs will include seven non-represented Mutually-Aligned Professionals and 64 employees represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local Union 459, according to a notice sent by UAW Executive Co-Director Dave Shoemaker and GM Executive Co-Director Carol Parr.

The notice said the layoffs are a result of the dissolution of the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources as part of the new UAW-GM contract. The center expects these layoffs to be permanent and will affect the entire facility.

Employees laid off by the action may be eligible to receive State Unemployment Compensation.