WATCH: Officials give update on toxic ooze investigation at public forum in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local, state and federal officials are expected to give critical updates on the toxic ooze investigation.

Officials are expected to answer the public’s questions regarding the toxic ooze found on I-696 during a meeting Monday night between 6 and 8 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Madison Heights High School. Anyone from the public is welcome to come.

Click here to read more about the toxic ooze.

Watch the public forum live above.