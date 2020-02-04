‘Beers for Noah’: Event raising money for delivery driver’s medical expenses after brain tumor removal

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – An event Thursday will raise money for medical expenses after a tumor was discovered on the brain of a beer delivery driver last year.

Multiple breweries crafted special beers to raise money for Noah Baker after the tumor was found on his 28th birthday.

Clubhouse BFD in Rochester Hills purchased a keg of each of the eight brewery’s Beers for Noah for A Night For Noah.

Baker had a successful surgery to remove the tumor at the end of December. He now will undergo six weeks of radiation and one year of chemotherapy.

The beers from Ascension Brewing Company, Batch Brewing Company, Brew Detroit, City Built Brewing Company, Drafting Table Brewing Company, Ellison Brewery + Spirits, River’s Edge Brewing Co. and Speciation Artisan Ales will be tapped at 3 p.m. Thursday at Clubhouse BFD.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise money. It recently hit a $10,000 goal.