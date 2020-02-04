36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local
The legal defense team for President Donald Trump is loaded on a bus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, as they leave after the Senate voted to not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The legal defense team for President Donald Trump is loaded on a bus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, as they leave after the Senate voted to not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bloomberg visits Detroit

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will visit Detroit today. Bloomberg will hold an organizing event at The Eastern during his second visit to Michigan. He opened a campaign office in Detroit in December. That office is is state headquarters.

Iowa caucus ‘mess’

Iowa Democrats tried out some new rules for reporting the results of its caucuses that start the presidential nominating press. It did not go well, and as a result, the impact is somewhat muted. Here’s what happened and what we are waiting to see now.

Trump State of the Union tonight

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday. It’s set to start at 9 p.m. on TV and streaming online.

Weather: Snow expected this week

It appears that we’ll have 3-4 inches of snow on the ground by Thursday morning. Here’s the latest forecast with projected snow totals.

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: