ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 4, 2020

Bloomberg visits Detroit
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will visit Detroit today. Bloomberg will hold an organizing event at The Eastern during his second visit to Michigan. He opened a campaign office in Detroit in December. That office is is state headquarters.
Iowa caucus ‘mess’
Iowa Democrats tried out some new rules for reporting the results of its caucuses that start the presidential nominating press. It did not go well, and as a result, the impact is somewhat muted. Here’s what happened and what we are waiting to see now.
Trump State of the Union tonight
President Donald Trump is set to deliver his 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday. It’s set to start at 9 p.m. on TV and streaming online.
Weather: Snow expected this week
It appears that we’ll have 3-4 inches of snow on the ground by Thursday morning. Here’s the latest forecast with projected snow totals.
- Madison Heights vs. Gary Sayers: Watch trial over toxic green ooze live here
- Aretha Franklin estate hearing scheduled today
- Local woman competes on Jeopardy! tonight
- Racist insults hurled at parent during Saline schools meeting meant to promote diversity
- Michigan teen starts anti-vaping nonprofit after double lung transplant
- New Eastpointe ordinance sets rules for when dogs can be left outside
- ‘The DIA is an education leader’: Officials endorse Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal
- Michigan health officials step up to support response as coronavirus outbreak continues
- Iowa caucus takeaways: Voters send message, but count a mess
- In embarrassing twist, Democrats have no Iowa caucus results
- Trump wins 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses
- President Trump State of the Union speech 2020: Time, TV, streaming
- Trump faces accusers: What to watch during his big speech
- NBA Trade Deadline 2020: Where things stand with Pistons
- Elliott gets 40th shutout in Flyers’ 3-0 win over Red Wings
- Detroit Lions open with second-worst odds to win Super Bowl LV
