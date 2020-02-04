Detroit teenager missing since disagreement at home on west side, police say

DETROIT – A 16-year-old Detroit boy is missing after he left his home on the west side due to a disagreement with a family member, police said.

Martuan Warren was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday at his home in the 9000 block of Robson Street, near the intersection of Joy Road and Hubbell Avenue.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, family members said.

Martuan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has a medium complexion and a small Afro, according to police. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “Real Realize Everybody Ain’t Loyal.”

Martuan was last seen wearing a red-and-black Moncler bubble jacket, a cream hooded sweater and blue jeans.

He is in good physical and mental condition, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Martuan or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.