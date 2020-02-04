Michigan community colleges sign new transfer agreements with 4-year universities

DETROIT – The Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) announced Tuesday that 28 of the state’s community colleges have signed four transfer agreements with 25 four-year colleges and universities in Michigan that are meant to allow community college students to transfer more credits.

The association said community college students will be able to transfer more credits to 25 universities in Michigan in four academic programs including biology, business, criminal justice, and psychology.

“The new agreements specify major-specific courses that students should complete while enrolled in community college that are common across all institutions in Michigan,” reads a news release from the MCCA. “The identification of these courses makes it easier for community college students to complete essential courses before deciding where to transfer.”

A study conducted by the National Student Clearinghouse found that 52 percent of bachelor’s degree earners in Michigan previously enrolled at a community college, which is higher than the national average of 49 percent.

“Transferring from community college to a four-year college or university is more common than ever,” said Erica Lee Orians, executive director of the Michigan Center for Student Success at the Michigan Community College Association. “Our community colleges want to ensure that students receive credit for the courses they have completed when they take the next step in their education.”

To find the colleges and universities participating in the Michigan Transfer Network, go here.