Political lessons: Detroit Country Day students dive back into presidential politics
DETROIT – The wait continues for Iowa Caucus results -- we have a local lesson on politics and teenagers.
READ: What happened in Iowa and what’s next after caucus mess
Local 4 first met with a group of students from Detroit Country Day four years ago as they took a deep dive into presidential politics. Paula Tutman is reaching out to them again as a new election is off and running.
As we enter the political season, the students have declared that they will remain friends no matter their political slants or their parents views.
Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 4.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.