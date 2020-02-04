Thank you for making ClickOnDetroit No. 1

Thank you metro Detroit for making us No. 1 online and on air! ClickOnDetroit.com is the No. 1 news website for all of 2019 (Multi-platform Comscore 2019), beating all other TV stations, newspapers and online news outlets. And starting out the new year, we had 6 million unique visitors in January.

Plus, WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader across nearly all newscasts in the January TV sweeps period for Detroit (1/2-1/29/2020). Local 4 News is No. 1 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., and Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to be the most popular shows in their time slot.

Local 4 is still the leader in late-night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

“With the ever-changing landscape between TV and digital news, we’re so pleased to be successful on both platforms,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “I believe our ongoing commitment to accurate, fact-checked news reporting and the high standards we set for ourselves is why Metro Detroiters continue to place their trust in us.”