23-year-old man shot while driving on Kelly Road in Detroit

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was shot about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning by an unknown person in the 12700 block of Kelly Road in Detroit.

Police said the victim was driving a Ford Fusion when he was shot. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a vacant dwelling.

He was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

A 27-year-old man was also in the vehicle and suffered an injury, but it’s unknown if his injury was a gunshot wound or from glass, said police.

This is currently under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is advised to call Detroit police’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940.