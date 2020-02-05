Buddy’s Pizza partners with DoorDash, giving away 250 pizzas

DETROIT – Buddy’s Pizza will be hosting giveaways and can’t miss deals all weekend to celebrate its new partnership with DoorDash.

On Friday, 250 customers at Buddy’s 16 locations can get a free Original 4-Square, two-topping pizza with the code PIZZABUDDYS at checkout when you order through DoorDash and spend $5.

Through the weekend, Buddy’s and DoorDash will have $0 delivery fees with all orders over $12.

“While the majority of Buddy’s business is dine-in, off-premise—including delivery—continues to be a key growth area. As we look to expand, we are eager to utilize this partnership with DoorDash as a way to introduce new markets to the Original Detroit-Style Pizza,” said Chief Executive Officer of Buddy’s Pizza, Burton Heiss in a statement. “DoorDash allows our current customers to have their favorite pizza delivered while also introducing Buddy’s to a brand-new consumer base.”

To see full terms and conditions, visit DoorDash’s website.