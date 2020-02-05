ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 5, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
I-75 construction warning already
We’re already being warned about the summer construction season on I-75 in Oakland County. Lucky us. Well, at least we know MDOT is working to get an early start. Here’s everything we know about the project this year.
Weather: Get ready for snow
Snow develops this evening and continues through the night. Highest amounts will be in Lenawee and Monroe Counties, where 3 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. Here’s the full forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Shelby Township police: Man’s ex broke into home armed with gun, fire accelerant
- Videos surface showing wild fights inside Southfield high school
- Pier 1 closing 6 Michigan stores
- Ford full-year profit plunges on slower sales, pension costs
- Mother accused of stealing $30K from Wyandotte youth hockey league
National and International Headlines
- WATCH: President Trump delivers 2020 State of the Union address
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech
- Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs
Sports Headlines
- WATCH: Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio speaks at press conference after stepping down
