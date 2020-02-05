23ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

MDOT is already preparing drivers for how bad I-75 traffic will be in Oakland County this summer
MDOT is already preparing drivers for how bad I-75 traffic will be in Oakland County this summer

I-75 construction warning already

We’re already being warned about the summer construction season on I-75 in Oakland County. Lucky us. Well, at least we know MDOT is working to get an early start. Here’s everything we know about the project this year.

Weather: Get ready for snow

Snow develops this evening and continues through the night. Highest amounts will be in Lenawee and Monroe Counties, where 3 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. Here’s the full forecast.

