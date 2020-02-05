Detroit Metro Airport passenger undergoing testing amid coronavirus concerns

ROMULUS, Mich. – A person is receiving additional testing to determine if they have coronavirus after they were ill at Detroit Metro Airport.

According to the Wayne County Health Authority, the passenger was referred by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested further.

The CDC has been conducting enhanced passenger screenings at the airport amid the coronavirus outbreak. The airport is one of only 11 airports nationwide receiving flights from China, where the bulk of the outbreak has been reported.

The Health Authority released the following statement:

"We have confirmed that there is a person under investigation (PUI) transported to a local hospital designated to receive passengers identified by CDC for additional testing. The process, outlined by the CDC, dictates that samples are sent to CDC with a turn around time for test results in at least a 48-hour period.”