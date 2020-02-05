Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old girl who didn’t return home

DETROIT – Mykah Sams, 15, was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m. getting off a bus at Hubbell and W. McNichols and walking west through an alley.

Her family told police she didn’t return home. She’s described as being 5′4′', weighing 115 lbs with a medium brown complexion with long dreads. She was last seen wearing a knee-length black jacket with fur on the hood, jeans and grey Nike shoes.

Her family told police she is cognitively impaired.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.