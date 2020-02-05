Extended-stay hotel coming to Woodward Corners near Beaumont Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An extended-stay hotel is opening near Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The Hyatt House will be at the Woodward Corners development at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The new hotel will have 128 rooms that will include full kitchens.

Officials said the hotel will be convenient for patients and families who travel to the hospital for specialized medical care.

The plaza already has a Woodward Corner Market. It announced last year that Detroit-based shawarma restaurant Bucharest Grill is opening a location in the area.