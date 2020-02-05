25ºF

Ferry service planned between Petoskey, Harbor Springs

Service to operate between Memorial Day and Labor Day

PETOSKEY, Mich. – A contract was approved by Petoskey City Council to shuttle people across the Little Traverse Bay between Petoskey and Harbor Springs.

The communities are less than 20 minutes away from each other. The Harbor Springs City Council hasn’t approved of the service yet.

It’s expected to operate between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

